Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $2,885,700.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total transaction of $2,885,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, June 16th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $7,049,350.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $9,421,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total transaction of $2,910,300.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $7,010,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $6,965,350.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $436,753.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, George Hu sold 7,577 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total transaction of $1,437,129.59.

On Friday, May 15th, George Hu sold 7,693 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $1,453,207.70.

Twilio stock opened at $211.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $216.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.