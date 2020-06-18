Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $540,250.00 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $187,122.34.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $545,750.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $770.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in TPI Composites by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

