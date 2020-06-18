Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $20,932.10 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $20,932.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $20,230.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $20,741.70.

On Friday, May 22nd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $21,015.40.

On Friday, May 15th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.65, for a total value of $19,950.35.

On Friday, May 8th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $20,581.05.

On Friday, May 1st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $18,860.31.

On Friday, April 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.59, for a total transaction of $18,277.21.

On Friday, April 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $19,040.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $18,134.41.

On Friday, April 3rd, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $15,999.55.

NYSE CRM opened at $181.40 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $1,101,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.