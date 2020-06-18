Insider Selling: Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Insider Sells $305,800.00 in Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $305,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRNB stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.63. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRNB. BidaskClub downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.