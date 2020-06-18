Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Sells $390,899.01 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $390,899.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $334,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $62,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Ryan Levenson sold 50,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $452,500.00.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $600.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLDD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 353,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

