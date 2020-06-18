Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $15,594.22 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 346 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $15,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

