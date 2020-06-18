Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Major Shareholder Sells $912,803.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 76,900 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $912,803.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,913,263.78.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 33,900 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $401,037.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 172,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $1,924,992.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 20,300 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $219,849.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $5,875,702.56.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37.

On Monday, April 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 420.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

