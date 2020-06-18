Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,913,263.78 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,913,263.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 76,900 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $912,803.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 33,900 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $401,037.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 172,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $1,924,992.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 20,300 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $219,849.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 538,068 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $5,875,702.56.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $6,396,844.37.

On Monday, April 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 407.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after buying an additional 1,589,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at $6,568,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

