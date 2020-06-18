Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Buys C$18,000.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,465,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,167,672.52.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

