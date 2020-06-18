Insider Buying: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Acquires £101,350.72 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 13,808 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £101,350.72 ($128,994.17).

Patrick Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, May 22nd, Patrick Maxwell purchased 11,048 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £79,766.56 ($101,522.92).

Shares of LON SMT opened at GBX 772 ($9.83) on Thursday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 449.50 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 755 ($9.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 710.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 609.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.39. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.88%.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.