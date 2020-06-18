Insider Buying: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Purchases $29,947.20 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden bought 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,947.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 297,025 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 281,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

