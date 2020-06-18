Insider Buying: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Purchases $29,947.20 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden bought 8,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,947.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.59.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 297,025 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 281,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
