Insider Buying: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,999,997.50 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd purchased 1,454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KZR. BidaskClub downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.