Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Buys $15,800.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.32.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.