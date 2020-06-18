Insider Buying: Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Buys $15,800.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 951,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 192,946 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

