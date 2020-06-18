Insider Buying: CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) Insider Purchases A$32,395.38 in Stock

CPT Global Limited (ASX:CGO) insider Gerard (Gerry) Tuddenham purchased 333,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$32,395.38 ($22,975.45).

Gerard (Gerry) Tuddenham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gerard (Gerry) Tuddenham bought 333,973 shares of CPT Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$32,395.38 ($22,975.45).

On Tuesday, May 5th, Gerard (Gerry) Tuddenham bought 225,011 shares of CPT Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.99 ($14,362.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. CPT Global Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.10 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of A$0.29 ($0.20).

CPT Global Limited provides information technology (IT) consultancy services to the financial services and telecommunications industries in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company provides digital consulting, capacity planning, cost reduction, mainframe and midrange performance, project and program management, technical support, and management IT services, as well as management, functional, and automation testing services.

