Insider Buying: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Purchases $699,722.54 in Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Christian Asmar acquired 94,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $699,722.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christian Asmar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Christian Asmar purchased 107,393 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $787,190.69.

On Thursday, June 4th, Christian Asmar bought 111,811 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $931,385.63.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Christian Asmar purchased 1,076,453 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $8,041,103.91.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Asmar purchased 371,261 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,398,346.06.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Christian Asmar purchased 154,817 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $955,220.89.

On Friday, May 22nd, Christian Asmar purchased 180,200 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Christian Asmar bought 8,166 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,566.28.

On Friday, May 8th, Christian Asmar bought 46,334 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $276,613.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Christian Asmar bought 29,492 shares of Avid Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $176,362.16.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 190,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

