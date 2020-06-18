Insider Buying: Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Insider Purchases £54,000 in Stock

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) insider Richard Burns acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($68,728.52).

LON ASEI opened at GBX 278 ($3.54) on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 194.36 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 427.84 ($5.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.61%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

