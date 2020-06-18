Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

