Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several analysts have commented on IFRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inflarx in a report on Wednesday. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.40 on Monday. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inflarx by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Inflarx by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

