Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) Insider Sells A$40,500.00 in Stock

Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) insider Daniel Pollock sold 100,000 shares of Immuron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,723.40).

Shares of ASX IMC opened at A$0.09 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Immuron Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.11.

About Immuron

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

