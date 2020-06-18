Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) Insider Sells A$40,500.00 in Stock

Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) insider Daniel Pollock sold 100,000 shares of Immuron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$40,500.00 ($28,723.40).
Shares of ASX IMC opened at A$0.09 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Immuron Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.11.
About Immuron
Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.