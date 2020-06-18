Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.16.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

