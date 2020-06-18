IFCI International (OTCMKTS:IFCI) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about IFCI International (OTCMKTS:IFCI) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IFCI International earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of IFCI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. IFCI International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

IFCI International Company Profile

IFCI International Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company intends to identify organizations that have attained thresholds of members, affiliates, and customers with electronic communication and delivery systems.

