IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $54,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of IDXX opened at $316.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $324.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.