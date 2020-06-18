Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.10. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 24,218,171 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a market cap of $199.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 159.65% and a negative net margin of 726.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 423,234 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398,973 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

