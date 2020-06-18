IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.16% of IBERIABANK worth $41,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

