Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $397.00 at Deutsche Bank

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $421.00 to $397.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.60.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.14. 2,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,595. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 307.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 39.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

