Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter.

Hudson stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

