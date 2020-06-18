HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200,418 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 918,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of HP worth $55,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $392,609,000 after buying an additional 974,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,643,000 after buying an additional 751,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HP stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.