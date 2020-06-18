Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 523 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HWDN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 640 ($8.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.49) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 710 ($9.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.71 ($7.76).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.23) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 394 ($5.01) and a one year high of GBX 736.80 ($9.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 606.99.

In other news, insider Mark Robson acquired 15,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £79,238.16 ($100,850.40).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.