HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.98. HEXO shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 281,640 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 40.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HEXO by 143.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 3,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in HEXO by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139,120 shares in the last quarter.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

