Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.31% of Hexcel worth $40,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

