Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Up 5.3%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.21, approximately 2,227,886 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,772,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11,914.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 551,648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 202,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

