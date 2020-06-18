Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) to Issue GBX 6.50 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HOT traded down GBX 26 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 776 ($9.88). The company had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 748.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 870.79. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 499.93 ($6.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,192.48 ($15.18). The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.00.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

