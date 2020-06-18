Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 207,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $286,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,117,934 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

