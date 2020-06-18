Head-To-Head Survey: Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) vs. Natus Medical (OTCMKTS:NTUS)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -649.06% -88.49% Natus Medical 2.51% 9.91% 6.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Natus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Natus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and Natus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 300.24 -$1.62 million N/A N/A Natus Medical $495.52 million 1.51 -$15.67 million $1.24 17.84

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical.

Summary

Natus Medical beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

