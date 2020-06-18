Head to Head Analysis: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) & Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 40.05% 28.04% 20.26% Wheaton Precious Metals 13.88% 5.59% 4.69%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kirkland Lake Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 6 5 0 2.45

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus target price of $50.61, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $41.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $1.38 billion 7.48 $560.08 million $2.74 13.59 Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 20.56 $86.14 million $0.56 70.54

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Wheaton Precious Metals. Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kirkland Lake Gold has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kirkland Lake Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Wheaton Precious Metals on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

