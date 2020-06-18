Head-To-Head Analysis: Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) versus GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and GalianoGoldInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources -5.40% 5.14% 2.94% GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07%

This table compares Teck Resources and GalianoGoldInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $8.99 billion 0.62 -$455.93 million $2.22 4.78 GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.52 -$167.93 million $0.01 111.00

GalianoGoldInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teck Resources. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Teck Resources and GalianoGoldInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 5 9 0 2.64 GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teck Resources presently has a consensus price target of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 87.32%. GalianoGoldInc . has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats Teck Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

