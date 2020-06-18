Head to Head Analysis: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and GenMark Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:GNMK)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and GenMark Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 8.43 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -14.62

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A GenMark Diagnostics 0 2 3 0 2.60

GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -24.70% -24.02% GenMark Diagnostics -40.18% -310.58% -38.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

