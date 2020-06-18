H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading 8.9% Higher

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.49, 627,527 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 395,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $700.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.