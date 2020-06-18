HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $260.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $163.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $164.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.