Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

