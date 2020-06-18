Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €38.93 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €38.93 ($43.74) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €35.49 ($39.88).

ETR:HLAG opened at €61.70 ($69.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is €122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.64. Hapag-Lloyd has a 12-month low of €31.40 ($35.28) and a 12-month high of €186.60 ($209.66).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

