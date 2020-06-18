Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46, 10,513,161 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 9,837,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 165,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Guardion Health Sciences by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

