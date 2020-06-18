Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $24.17. Groupon shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 3,025,800 shares traded.

The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $374.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis bought 1,000,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,496.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,141 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,960 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889,548 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Groupon by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,098 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $773.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

