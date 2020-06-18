Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Up 5.1%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $18.97, 195,238 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 245,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Griffon alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $899.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares in the company, valued at $355,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Griffon by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.