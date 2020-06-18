Greenland Minerals and Energy (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Greenland Minerals and Energy (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Greenland Minerals and Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GDLNF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Greenland Minerals and Energy has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It owns 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

