Greenfields Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GEEPF) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Greenfields Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GEEPF) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Greenfields Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GEEPF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Greenfields Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Greenfields Petroleum alerts:

About Greenfields Petroleum

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfields Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfields Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.