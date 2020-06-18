Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.82, approximately 710,419 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 552,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $870.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.