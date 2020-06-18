Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSBC. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.