Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Graystone earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYST opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Graystone

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

