Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Neutral

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,025,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

